Amazon purchases land in Waco, plans to make an announcement soon

Amazon will make an announcement soon about its plans for a land purchase in Waco.

Amazon spokesperson Daniel Martin released a statement Monday about the land purchase.

Martin says the purchase provides the company with the flexibility to respond to the needs of its customers, a talented workforce, and will help the company address future network needs.

In July, Amazon announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Pflugerville, which would employee one thousand people.

Right now, the company is not releasing any more information about its plans, including how many jobs will it mean for the area.