CORINTH, Texas (Fox 44) — Angie Carrasco, 12-year-old girl from Corinth, TX, is currently missing.

She was last seen wearing a unknown colored t-shirt, black shorts, and Croc style shoes.

The AMBER Alert described the suspect’s vehicle as a 2015 to 2020 Silver Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.