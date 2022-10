Midlothian, Texas (FOX 44) — The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office requested an Amber Alert for two children who were believed abducted Thursday afternoon.

The children are 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. The children were taken from the 1000 block of McAda Drive in Midlothian.

Scott Welch Alethia Tyson

The suspects are 35-year-old Alethia Tyson and 43-year-old Scott Welch.

If you see them, please call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 937-6060.