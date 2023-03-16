Royse City, TX (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy. Jordan Sangbong was last seen in the 300 block of Mohan Drive in Royse City, which is near Dallas, on Wednesday.

Daddy Sangbong.

The Royse City Police Department believes Jordan is with Daddy Sangbong, who is 37-years-old. He weighs 210 pounds and is 5’10”. The elder Sangbong was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If you have seen them or know where they might be, please call Royse City Police at (972) 204-7002.