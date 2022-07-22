Lampasas County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for three children from Kempner.

According to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, the children are 6-year-old Christopher Robertson, II, 4-year-old Christine Robertson, and 3-year-old Kristen Robertson.







They may be with 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead, who is 5’7″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Kristine Whitehead

They may be in a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate reading GJZ8544.

Texas license plate GJZ8544

They were last seen in the 400 block of South Pecan Street in Lampasas at 3 p.m., on June 3rd.

If you know where they are or where they may be going, you are asked to call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.