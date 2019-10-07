Amber Alert issued for Del Rio teenager

Southwest Texas law enforcement officers are looking for a 13-year-old girl abducted from Del Rio.

Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert for Betsabe Perez. Investigators are also looking for 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia in connection with Betsabe’s disappearance.

Betsabe Perez

Betsabe is 5’5″ and 135 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a black-and-white bandana on her head.

Erik Diaz-Tapia

Diaz-Tapia is 6′ and 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. No word at this time on his clothing.

Police say Diaz-Tapia may be driving a red four-door Pontiac, which is several years old.

Investigators believe Perez may be in “grave or immediate danger” and are asking anyone with information about where she or Diaz-Tapia may be call the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office at 830-774-7513.

