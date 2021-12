The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for Hayley Giandoni.

The 14-year-old girl was last seen Saturday, Dec. 18th, at 6 p.m. She was in the 100 Block of Stonehinge Dr., in Fairview, Texas.

Hayley was wearing a grey sweatshirt with camouflage leggings. She is 5’4″ and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Fairview Police believe she has been abducted. If you have seen her or know where she is, please call (972) 886-4211.