FARMERS BRANCH, TX – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who police say were abducted when someone stole a vehicle they were inside.

The children were reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when the 2016 burgundy GMC Terrain they were in was stolen while the driver was checking their mail at 4000 Sigma Road.

The GMC’s license plate is HFL1525.

If you have any information, contact police.