BURNET, Texas – A statewide Amber alert for Helen May Marie Pierce has been issued. The Burnet Police Department are searching for this missing 11-year-old runaway who is believed to be in danger with an unknown man.

Police said that information provided as part of the ongoing investigation has led investigators to believe the child may be in danger.

She is described to be a white female who is 4’10” in height, with brown hair and eyes, and weighing 100. Pierce was last seen with blonde highlights in her hair, wearing a white shirt, and blue jean shorts.

“The department is currently working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in the state to locate the child who reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan,” said police.

Anyone with information about Pierce or her whereabouts should immediately contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080.