San Antonio (FOX 44) — The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Brisa Nicolas. The Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office requested the alert.

The teenager was last seen in the 2600 block of Seal Point in San Antonio around 4 a.m. Friday morning. She was wearing a white shirt with ‘Calvin Klein’ written in gold rhinestones and a black skirt.

Brisa has blond hair, green eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 132lbs.

Investigators think she may be with 27-year-old Cristian Navarro Ortiz. He is 5’8″, weighs 150lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Cristian Navarro Ortiz

They may be in a 2016 gray Mercedes Benz GLA 250 with Connecticut license plate AZ 14345 or a 2021 white Ford Mustang with Texas license plate RMK5352.

If you see either of these people, please call the Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.