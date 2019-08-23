Amber Alert issued for missing boy

WAXAHACHIE, Texas- The Waxahachie Police Department is searching for a six-year-old boy.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman is 4’0″, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police are looking for 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin. She is 5’06’, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She is in connection with Ollie’s abduction.

Candace Rochelle Harbin.

The suspect is driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with a Texas license plate number of FLW5767. The suspect was last heard from in Waxahachie.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.