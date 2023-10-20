Point, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for a 2-year-old child who was reportedly abducted.

Ethan Donnelley was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Rains County Road.

Authorities say he may be with 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez. She is 5’8″ and weighs 200lbs.

Sylvia Lopez

They may be in a blue Volkswagen Jetta with a Texas license plate SBL1628.

If you know where they are or have seen them, please call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 473-3181.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.