Amber Alert issued out of Austin for 12-year-old girl

CENTRAL TEXAS – An Amber Alert was issued out of Austin Saturday evening.

Austin Police are searching for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds. She was last seen leaving a middle school in southwest Austin.

An AISD spokesperson said Saturday the alert was issued because throughout the course of the investigation, they found out Reynolds could be in danger.

She is described as wearing red-framed glasses, a grey hoodie with “small” in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Officials say she was last seen leaving Small Middle School and is believed to be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who is in violation of a court order.

Police are searching for a 2005 Black Mazda Tribute S. with the license place DTM3557.

The car also has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left next to the license plate.

If you see the vehicle, call police.