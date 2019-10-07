Amber Guyger heads to prison

This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Guyger, who shot her black unarmed neighbor Botham Jean to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own, was convicted of murder Tuesday. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

GATESVILLE, Texas- The former Dallas Police Officer who was recently convicted of murder is headed to prison.

Amber Guyger will be serving her sentence at the Mountainview Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

The jury sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years on last Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder in the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below, and that she thought he was a burglar in her home.

Guyger will spend at least 5 years in the Mountainview Unit.