WACO, Texas – Will the next American Idol hail from Waco, Texas?

The popular television show held tryouts at the Waco Convention Center on Tuesday morning.

Many aspiring singers and musicians lined up much earlier before the door opening at 6:00 a.m. hoping for a chance to be a contestant.

Waco was the only Texas stop out of 22 sites for auditions.

If you think you missed your chance at snatching a spot on stage, you can still audition online here.