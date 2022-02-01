WACO, Texas — Many are hunkering down with food, water, and supplies for the upcoming inclement weather. But what about our furry friends? The Humane Society of Central Texas has some advice and resources for pet owners.

“Just using some common sense just like what you and I experience when we’re cold,” Waco City Shelter Administrator Trey Buzbee said. “If you have an outdoor pet, make sure they have plenty of food and water. Make sure their water is not frozen over. You may have to check it a few times today.”

You can also let your outdoor pets in your garage if you have one and insulate their outside homes with straw that the humane society is giving out.

When temperatures drop as low as predicted later this week, our furry friends get just as cold as we do and need attention as well.

The Humane Society of Central Texas has straw, blankets, pillows, and other necessities for owners in need and are preparing themselves for the animals at the shelter.

“We’re going to staff the facility and when the cold weather hits, we’re going to monitor conditions,” Buzbee said. “But more than likely we’ll have a plan in place to staff the facility 24 hours a day.”

“Every animal here will be kept warm. We have heated kennels. We’re going to feed them. We’re going to water and we’re going to clean their kennels on a daily basis. So all the animals are the shelter are going to be taken care of.”

Buzbee also said if you are in need of any of the supplies, the shelter urges you to call their office at (254) 754-1454. If they don’t have what you need, they will try to help find somewhere that does.

So while you’re making your preparations for the incoming weather, remember your furry friends, and if you can foster a pet just through the storm, the Humane Society will be more than grateful.