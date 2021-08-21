Annual Spirit Spectacular Showcase for KISD bands

KILLEEN, Texas — A showcase of the bands from KISD took place tonight to show off all their hard work in preparing for the fall season.

Performances were from Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, and Shoemaker bands at Leo Buckley stadium.

The bands were joined by their dance teams and color guards for this annual spirit spectacular showcase and all the bands came together at the end of tonight’s performance for a grand finale conclusion.

Many are excited to see the bands in action as schools prepare for the beginning of the fall football season.