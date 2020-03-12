Antioch Community Church suspends in-person services

Antioch Community Church announced today that it is suspending all gatherings of more than 100 people. That includes the Sunday morning services.

Instead, the church is asking people to watch them through the church’s website.

The Antioch offices will continue to operate as normal, and the church says in addition to the regular cleaning routine, the facilities staff will also be fully disinfecting each room immediately after each use.

“We are very much aware that this outbreak affects many of you economically, emotionally and otherwise. Our hearts go out to all of you who are feeling the various setbacks this situation has caused in our city, our country and our world… May we all be united and filled with God’s amazing hope for our city, nation and nations of the earth.” Carl Gulley

Lead Pastor

Gulley also encouraged members to follow along on Antioch’s social media platforms for daily updates from church leadership.