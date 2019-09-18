Applicants needed for McLennan County Appraisal Review Board

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The McLennan County Appraisal Review Board is seeking qualified applicants for the 2020 appraisal year.

Due to legislative changes to term limits, half of the 14 member board will no longer be eligible to serve next year – and Judge Strother is looking for qualified applicants.

If enough applications are not received, there will be an increase in the time people spend waiting for a hearing at the McLennan County Appraisal District in upcoming years. The ARB is an independent body reviewing and determines disputes between taxpayers and the appraisal district.

To be eligible to serve, members must be residents of the county for the previous two years and be available for a full-time commitment May through July.

Source: McLennan County Appraisal District