Aquarium to open in Temple Mall

TEMPLE, Texas – When you think of going to the mall, you would normally think of shopping – but the Temple Mall is planning a different kind of attraction.

From fish to sharks to a lazy river. The newest attraction in the Temple Mall has all of these things, and none of the traditional mall merchandise.

The plan is to have the 7 Seas Aquarium open to the public in January. It will be across from the Bath and Body Works, and next to Great American Cookie.

According to the aquarium’s website, there will be a lazy river boat ride alongside a variety of sea creatures, a touch pool for a close up marine life experience, and an interactive shark and stingray exhibit for ages ten and up.

Every exhibit allows you to feed the fish. You can collect fish food at the aquariums entrance, and then refill it as needed.

For more information on the aquarium, you can click here.