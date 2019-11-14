FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Aquarium to open in Temple Mall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEMPLE, Texas – When you think of going to the mall, you would normally think of shopping – but the Temple Mall is planning a different kind of attraction.

From fish to sharks to a lazy river. The newest attraction in the Temple Mall has all of these things, and none of the traditional mall merchandise.

The plan is to have the 7 Seas Aquarium open to the public in January. It will be across from the Bath and Body Works, and next to Great American Cookie.

According to the aquarium’s website, there will be a lazy river boat ride alongside a variety of sea creatures, a touch pool for a close up marine life experience, and an interactive shark and stingray exhibit for ages ten and up.

Every exhibit allows you to feed the fish. You can collect fish food at the aquariums entrance, and then refill it as needed.

For more information on the aquarium, you can click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events