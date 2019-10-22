Aquilla schools shut down due to water shortage

Even without a cloud in the sky in Aquilla on Tuesday, classes were cancelled in the town’s independent school district.

After storms rolled through Sunday night, a lightning strike hit a local water well early Monday morning. The strike caused damage to the well and all but cut off the water supply to the school.

The school recently gave a major upgrade to their cafeteria but without the usual water supply, they were unable to properly sanitize the area and get it ready for the school day.

Aquilla ISD is confident the situation will be rectified while school is not in session today. They also hope to resume regular school hours tomorrow.