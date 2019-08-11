Argument leads to late night shooting in Waco

Waco police are investigating a late night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton tells FOX44 News that officers went to 2910 N. 21st Street after getting a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Reginald Johnson with a gunshot wound to his upper leg/pelvis area.

Johnson and several witnesses told the officers the name of the shooter, but that is not being released at this time. Officers later learned that Johnson and the suspect had gotten into an argument that turned physical, and that is when the shooting happened.

Johnson’s condition is not being released at this time.

Officers are still looking for the suspected shooter.