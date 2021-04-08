Armed suspect apprehended by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Mexia PD

MEXIA, Texas – A young man is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after displaying a firearm during an altercation with a group of juveniles.

Mexia Police officers responded to a report Wednesday morning of a man displaying a weapon from inside of a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Ross Street. An investigation immediately identified the prime suspect as 19-year-old Ladarion Owens, of Mexia. The suspect reportedly engaged in an altercation with several other juveniles, and displayed a firearm before fleeing the area.

Owens was immediately found at his place of employment by deputies of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Mexia Police Officers. He was taken into custody and subsequently arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

Owens was transported to the Limestone County Jail for booking. The Mexia Police Department considers this incident an open investigation.

Source: City of Mexia