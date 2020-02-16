Army mobile operating room displayed at Baylor Pre-Health Symposium

WACO, Texas – A mobile operating room used by U.S. Army Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Teams was displayed by the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion Feb. 15 during the Baylor University Pre-Health Symposium.

Army FRSTs care for trauma patients in contingency operations and humanitarian missions worldwide with scalable and modular assets and supplies to treat 30 casualties or to last 72 hours.

“FRSTs demonstrate how the Army continues to evolve with the expeditionary battlefield by caring for casualties closer to the point of injury,” said Lt. Col. Mary I. Rivera, commander, 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion. “This is just one example of how the Army continues to enhance our ability to fight and win our nation’s wars.”

During the Baylor Pre-Health Symposium, personnel from the U.S. Army’s 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion will showcase the FRST exhibit, along with subject matter experts from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center. The Army health care professionals and recruiters will demonstrate tourniquet applications and other unique capabilities the Army has leveraged to save more lives on the battlefield with the same equipment used in regular emergency rooms.

Army FRSTs normally consist of 20 members, but they have the ability to separate into two teams of ten. The Army has 16 FRST teams, which includes four U.S. Army Airborne qualified teams. Each team has ability to set up two operating rooms, a six bed emergency room and an eight bed recovery room ready to deploy anywhere in the world in less than one to two days.

The 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion is committed to recruiting high-quality health care professionals across ten states in the nation’s central region to serve as U.S. Army officers in the Army Medical Department, or to serve as chaplains in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.

For more information about the various career opportunities the Army offers in health care, visit https://goarmy.com/amedd.