Arrest, charges to follow weekend pursuit and crash

The Department of Public Safety reports additional charges might be coming for two people arrested after a Sunday afternoon pursuit and crash of a suspected stolen vehicle.

It was about 5:36 p.m. Sunday that a DPS trooper spotted a vehicle on State Highway 195 near I-14 that Killeen police had earlier issued an ” attempt to locate” broadcast for.

The trooper noted that the license plate on the 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV matched one on a vehicle reported stolen out of Killeen.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the driver sped off, but crashing out a short time later on Trimmier at Duvall.

The driver and one passenger were taken into custody, but another passenger fled on foot and got away.

The two that were arrested were initially detained at the Bell County Jail while the investigation was underway and the case was being reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

A DPS spokesman said the names of those held were not being released pending an ongoing Killeen Police Department investigation.