Arrest complaint obtained in Marlin sexual assault case

MARLIN, Texas – There is new information concerning the sexual assault case against the former Marlin police chief.

Nathan Sodek killed himself on August 24 while investigators served him with an arrest warrant.

FOX44 filed an open records request with the Texas Department of Public Safety for information pertaining to the case. We have now received a copy of the arrest complaint.

It describes how a woman accused Sodek of forcing her to have sex with him to get a criminal charge thrown out in April. It also says Sodek confessed to a state trooper to having sex with the woman while on duty in his police vehicle.

“Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Myself, I got to hear that confession. He confessed everything that was said in the statement,” says alleged victim Cheyenne Mitchell, in a previous interview.

Marlin’s city manager is now the interim police chief while the search is one for a permanent chief.

You can view the complaint below. This document contains GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety