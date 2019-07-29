Arrest made in fatal Cove auto crash

Copperas Cove police have arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of intoxication manslaughter following a Saturday evening traffic crash that left another man dead.

Daniel Christopher Burcham has since been booked into the Coryell County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.

Police report they were called to a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190 at 6:42 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Robert Bikoski, was found not to be breathing.

Officers and EMS personnel administered CPR but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told officers on the scene that the driver of the other vehicle had fled, but was later seen by one of the witnesses crossing the street.

Officers caught up with the man, later identified as Burcham, and noted that his speech was slurred and he appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.

He was arrested at the scene and taken first to the Cove city jail, then to the county facility.