Arrest made in April shooting of a Killeen woman

Killeen police report making an arrest in connection with the wounding of a woman during a disturbance in April.

Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the victim was actually shot while two other men were fighting.

On April 21 at 1:10 p.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of Circle Tree where the woman had been shot.

The shooter was gone from the scene when they arrived.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit determined that the woman had been shot while the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Juevon Green, was involved in a fight with another man.

Police say there was no known relationship between Green and the victim.

A warrant had been active seeking Green and he was found and arrested on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at $150,000