Arrest made in April Waco murder

U.S. Marshals with the Lone Star Task Force made an arrest in Bellmead for a murder that took place on April 4th, 2021.

Vincent Lamar Snell was picked up Thursday. He faces several charges including murder, organized criminal activity, and possession of meth.

On April 4th, police were called to the area of J.J. Flewellen and Lenox at 3:47 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Damon Morgan, Jr of Waco inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police removed him from the vehicle and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene.

Morgan was taken to a hospital but he died from his wounds.