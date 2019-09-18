Arrest made in Bellmead and Hewitt Walmart attempted robberies

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead police have arrested a suspect in two attempted robberies. Officers took the man into custody in Lacy Lakeview.

Investigators say 41-year-old Michael Chad Reeves tried to rob the Walmart on Sun Valley in Hewitt and the Chase Bank in the Walmart in Bellmead.

Officers arrested Reeves near his home on Twilight Street. They say a Waco Police K9 sniffed him out in a field. Lacy Lakeview Police and DPS also helped in the investigation.

The Chase Bank incident happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

The teller says a man came up to the counter and presented a note demanding money. In the note, he said he had a gun – however, at no time was a weapon displayed.

The photos below are courtesy of the Bellmead Police Department, who also reports there is no active shooter in this case.

















The suspect is approximately 5’9″ to 6’0″ and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He left in a four-door silver Ford Focus with all black rims. This suspect is connected to a similar incident in Hewitt.

Hewitt police say an hour after the Bellmead incident, officers were called to Walmart at 733 Sun Valley on an attempted robbery.

The suspect approached a cashier in the lawn and garden section and demanded money from the cash drawer while displaying a handgun in his waistband.

Reeves faces several charges including Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence. He may also face federal charges.