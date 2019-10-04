Arrest made in connection with alleged terroristic threat

GATESVILLE, Texas – An arrest has been made in connection to an alleged terroristic threat made by a Gatesville student.

The Gatesville Independent School District issued a statement to parents Thursday saying an incident occurred on a school bus while on its afternoon dismissal route. Officials received a tip on Thursday evening about a possible terroristic threat made by a high school student on the bus.

When school administrators received this information, they immediately contacted the Gatesville Police Department.

An arrest has been made in connection with this incident, and the district says it will follow its normal discipline protocol.

Anyone with any questions or concerns can contact campus officials at 254-865-8281.

Source: Gatesville Independent School District