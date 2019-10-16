Arrest made in Fairfield raid and arrest

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – An arrest has been made in a joint investigation involving Falls County and Leon County authorities.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant west of Fairfield Tuesday evening for stolen property and video evidence.

Deputies, along with assistance from a Freestone County District Attorney’s Office investigator and two Leon County investigators, yielded a stolen welder from Leon County, narcotics, a firearm, and surveillance system during the course of the search warrant and investigation.

A suspect was arrested during the investigation and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office

