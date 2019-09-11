Arrest made in foiled Madisonville robbery

Madisonville Police report making an arrest in Tuesday’s failed robbery of a small market.

They said after a day long investigation 19-year-old Da’tavion McCarty was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

McCarty is accused of being the man who entered the store at 814 South May with a black t-shirt pulled over his face and brandishing a handgun, demanding that the store owner give him the money,

However, things did not go to plan when he reached for the cash drawer and the store owner grabbed his right hand in which he held his weapon.

After a brief struggle, the store owner took the gun away from the robber who then fled the store on foot.

The handgun and the black t-shirt were left behind.