Arrest made in Waco August 10th shooting

Waco police say an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred August 10.

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault family violence along with charges from previous warrants.

His bond was set at a total of $56,000.

Police say they developed his identity as a suspect early and that he was arrested Tuesday at The Villages apartments.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said officers were sent to 2910 North 21st Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday August 10 on a shooting and found a 24 year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg and pelvis area.

The victim and other witnesses said he was shot by someone known to them.

Swanton later said that two brothers had been arguing and that things had gotten physical before the shot was fired.

The victim was taken to a local hospital that night.

The suspect had fled and was later tracked down after an arrest warrant was obtained.