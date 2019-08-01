Arrest warrant issued for former Temple ISD employee

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District has been informed an arrest warrant was issued for a former employee for charges following an investigation.

The district was notified by the Temple Police Department on April 10 that a high school employee was linked to a report of an alleged improper relationship with students.

The employee was placed on administrative leave immediately following notification of the report.

District leadership accepted the employee’s resignation on April 11. The district filed a report with the Texas Education Agency to notify the State Board for Educator Certification of the investigation.

District leadership worked collaboratively with Temple PD throughout the investigation in the months following the employee’s resignation.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says in a statement: