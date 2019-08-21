Arrests made in Bell County prostitution sting

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 8 men and 2 women during a prostitution sting last week.

This is the culmination of a month-long investigation.

We know two of the suspects arrested are Ft. Hood soldiers. Another man facing charges is Jose Lopez-Medina. According to a cached page from the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s website, Medina is a member. He is also a Business Counselor at the Central Texas Business Resource Center.

FOX44’s Anna Thrash joined investigators during the sting and will bring us more information later today right here on fox44news.com and FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.