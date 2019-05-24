Art Briles hired as Mt. Vernon HS football coach

Former Baylor University Football Coach Art Briles will now head the football program at Mount Vernon this fall. The Mount Vernon ISD Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract with Briles during Friday’s board meeting.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience. He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience,” said Dr. Jason McCullough, Mount Vernon ISD’s Superintendent of Schools.

According to the school district, Briles said, “High school football is a Texas institution. As a coach, it’s my first love. You’ll make no bigger impact in this world than when you shape the lives of young people—one practice, one game, and one life at a time. I am excited to be coaching at Mount Vernon this fall.”

Baylor University fired Briles in 2016, while investigating reports that football players committed acts of sexual assault and violence against women and the coaching staff ignored complaints.

Before that, Briles took the Bears to six bowls where they won three. Baylor’s record was 65-37 during Briles time as the Head Coach.