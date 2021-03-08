As CDC guidelines change, one local doctor urges caution

WACO, Texas – The CDC’s updates come just days before Governor Abbott’s COVID restrictions come to an end on Wednesday.

Dr. Tim Martindale, for the last year or so, has been on the frontlines tending to COVID – even contracting the disease himself.

He says some days have been ugly, but better days are in sight.

“Over the next few months, we’re gonna have the majority of the country vaccinated. There’s going to be a much lower volume of virus. We’re going to have it available for children, for the vaccine, and those things are coming,” said Dr. Martindale.

He says it looks like a turnaround, but no one’s in the clear – uncertainty looms on the other side of the new changes.

The CDC’s new guidelines allow fully-vaccinated people to visit others unmasked if they have also received the vaccine. They can also visit indoors with un-vaccinated people from a single household if the un-vaccinated people aren’t high risk for severe disease.

Also, vaccinated people can skip the quarantine process and testing if exposed to someone who has COVID.

The newest CDC guidelines will have a profound impact on him and his patients.

The new guidelines appear to justify governor Abbott’s decision to lift state-wide mask mandates, but, “If we go too fast with this, it reverses all the gains we’ve made,” Martindale stated.

The new guidelines directly affect Dr. Martindale, along with his freedoms being vaccinated, but he’s moving slowly to fully take advantage of the updates – something he hopes other Texans will do.

“Most of us, whenever possible, should still maximize our caution – including task coverings, distancing, washings, just being careful. Not being around crowds of people.”

He says today things look promising, but you can’t predict the unknown – especially when it comes to COVID.

“If we were to have an upturn in turn cases, if we’re to have new mutations that were really damaging and dangerous, that’s a concern,” he said.

The CDC updates don’t change guidelines for un-vaccinated people.