TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Waco temperatures have reached a 100 °F on Friday afternoon. As we’re seeing those triple digits Temple Fire and Rescue wants to remind us to stay safe.

“Stay hydrated, make sure that you have water. You can get into shade if possible. Um, where appropriate, clothing,” says Temple Fire and Rescue, Training Captain Jason Haltom.

Its important to know the difference between heat exhaustion vs heat stroke: it is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure in order to help yourself or someone else in need.

“Signs may be just fatigue, headache. Your face might be flush. You know, there’s there’s different warning signs that your body’s going to give you the to tell you, hey, it’s time. You know, you’re you’re overheating,” says Haltom.

As we get these blazing temperatures, firefighters are still hard at work.

“Imagine being out in that or in a in a fire that’s 705°F . You know that we’re not usually standing in the sun or 500 °F portion of a let’s say it’s 200 °F and the area that you’re fighting fire or whatever or even a hundred degrees it’s too hot,” says Haltom.

While we’re getting extreme temperatures, Haltom says firefighters have to take more breaks to maintain healthy vitals.

“A lot of times will have cold towels like soaked in ice water just to kind of help cool us down,” says Haltom.

While speaking with Temple fire a thermometer was left in the car to see how hot it would get inside. Our thermometer can only read up to 120°F and on Friday afternoon, it reached it’s max.

“It’s important to remember to to look in the back seat of your car as you get out to remember, make sure you don’t have to leave a kid. You don’t leave your child or an animal in the back seat,” says Haltom.

This weekend all of Central Texas is under a heat advisory until Sunday night and Temple Fire Department wants to remind everyone to take extra precautions in this extreme heat.