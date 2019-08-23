Ascension Providence expands robotics program

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence has a new robot to make surgeries easier on everyone – especially the patients.

“You get a superior repair with far less pain. I just think it’s better,” says Dr. Josh Goldstrich, a General Surgeon at Ascension Providence.

The Da Vinci XI robot is a new tool surgeons are using for general surgeries.

“It combines a superior field of vision and a superior visualization with advanced laparoscopic instruments and enhances the surgeons ability to perform minimally invasive surgery,” Dr. Goldstrich says.

The device can help perform surgeries that are usually very invasive, quicker and easier then before.

“It actually allows us to do some things intra-abdominally, inside the body, that you would not be able to do in such a minimally invasive fashion. It’s almost like being able to use your hands inside the abdomen through incisions only about this big,” Goldstrich says.

Both the patients and the surgeons are enjoying how easy the Da Vinci has made these surgeries.

“Number one, you have less pain. And number two, the scars are smaller. People are very happy with this. I actually think this is a superior method for approaching a lot of different operations. I personally think that for a ventral incision hernia, or just a ventral hernia, that the robotic repair is a superior repair to anything else that’s out there. If you’re an appropriate candidate,” Goldstrich says.

The Da Vinci will be on display for the public to see this Saturday morning during Ascension Providence’s free hernia screening event. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.