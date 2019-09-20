Ascension Providence hosting free health care clinic

WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for free health care, make your way to downtown Waco tomorrow morning.

Ascension Providence will host a free clinic at the Waco Convention Center on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The free medical care provided includes primary care, dental services, mammograms, vision services, and select lab services.

More than 400 volunteers and 20 community agencies will be on site to aid with additional resources.

The Convention Center is located at 100 Washington Avenue. This is the third time Medical Mission will be held in Waco.

For more information, you can visit the website here.