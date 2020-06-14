At least two arrested following standoff in Waco

WACO, Texas – At least two people were in police custody Saturday evening after an hour and a half long standoff.

It happened at the Valley Mills Apartments on Valley Mills and Clay around 6 pm.

Waco Police tell FOX 44 they were assisting Beverly Hills Police Department with a domestic dispute call.

Officers were surrounding a building next to the apartments with their guns out for about an hour.

They then called out for those inside to surrender with their hands up.

Neighbors day they were shocked to come home to this scene.

“it makes me kind of a little bit worried, like I said, I just moved in here and something like this already going on makes me kind of skeptical about what kind of people they are letting live here,” said a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as “Toni.”

She says she just moved in to the apartments two days ago and is now considering leaving.

