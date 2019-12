ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX – At least two people are dead Sunday night in Robertson County, after two serious accidents.

EMS says the first accident happened along Highway 79 on the bridge north of Hearne.

The second accident happened on US 190 near Sutton Road.

Both involved several cars and left some with critical injuries.

EMS says both areas have been shut down as police investigate.

This is a developing situation, check back here for updates.