Attorney for local U.S. Capitol Riot suspect speaks out

WACO, Texas – Chris Grider, a Bruceville-Eddy business owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards, was among the crowd January 6th at the riot at the U.S Capitol.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, the big question was whether Grider would be released from custody pending trial.

“This needs to be made abundantly clear in the story. My client did not go up to Washington D.C. with the intent to commit any crime,” says Grider’s attorney Brent Mayr.

Mayr says his client did not have bad intentions – only to support President Trump and be a part of history.

“Unfortunately, he got swept up in the mob and found himself doing something he never anticipated doing,” Grider said.

Grider’s detention hearing was Wednesday to determine if he would be released from custody pending trial.

“The judge ultimately decided that my client should not be released given the nature of the charges and the severity of the accusations being made against him,” Grider said.

Grider is charged with violating three U.S. codes – 18 U.S. Code § 1361: willful injury or depredation of U.S. property, 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1), (b): knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2): violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

During the hearing on Wednesday, letters were presented written by a wide array of people, not just family, vouching that Grider is not a violent person.

“He wants to go back to being that good, kind, loving, and caring person that he was.”

Mayr said many people went to D.C. with bad motives, but Grider was not one of them.

“And I’ve got hundreds of people that are prepared to vouch and explain. That’s not who he is,” Mayr said.

Despite the letters presented during the hearing, the U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower made the decision to keep him behind bars.

According to Mayr, it is tearing Grider up inside that he is not there to take care of his family.

“His wife is hearing impaired, and she is at home taking care of their three kids. Trying to keep their farm and their business running,” Mayr said.

With COVID-19 and a high volume of cases being handled, Mayr says this is an unordinary case.

“It really is hard to say what is going to happen next. We are considering appealing this judge’s decision to hold him pending trial.”

Chris Grider will be transported to a detention facility in the D.C. area.

This is a developing story.