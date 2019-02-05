Skip to content
Austin
Texas House and Senate wrap up a ‘nuts-and-bolts’ session
Texas lawmakers say they’ve reached a deal on school finance
Texas close to ensuring a rape case doesn’t end without a DNA test
Bill banning red light cameras in Texas heads to the governor’s desk
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
More Austin Headlines
Why does the country’s largest tobacco company support raising the smoking age?
Emergency Preparation Supplies sales tax holiday will be held this weekend
Jacqui Saburido, face of famous anti-drunk driving campaign, dies
Texas school finance reform bill passes House
Texas could have something it’s never had: a statewide flood control plan
Texas Sec. of State moves to settle ‘non-citizen’ voter list lawsuit
Actor, ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton speaks at SXSW EDU
Ex-State Sen. Carlos Uresti turns himself in after bribery plea
Sec. of State under fire for ‘purge’ list faces confirmation
Back to the basics for Gov. Abbott’s State of the State Address
