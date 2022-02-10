WACO, Texas — The Waco Regional Airport is partnering with Baylor University to potentially bring students out on the tarmac to study plane crash modules.

The Waco Aviation Advisory Board met today to discuss the continuation of talks with Baylor and the city as this project moves forward.

The aviation students would be using an area of the airport to study mock plane crash sites.

“So students will come out and they will record, document, measure,” Waco Aviation Director Joel Martinez said. “Just like they would if they were an NTSB go team. So it’s a pretty good opportunity for them, for students, to gain that experience and that exposure.”

Students will also be put through different scenarios, like gathering information from witnesses and analyzing site-evidence to determine a cause of the crash.

But what is this doing to help aviation students post college?

“This really brings the classroom out onto the airfield and gives them that exposure, that experience to the noise, to the environment,” Martinez said. “And really just kind of builds their overall awareness of the airfield and all that that entails.”

Martinez is also an aviation professor at Baylor and when asked what he believes will be the most difficult part of this learning experience, he said the smaller details the national transportation safety board pays attention to in cases like these.

But when asked what he thinks his students will be most excited about: “Being on an airfield, looking at that mock set up and what that’s actually going to look like and then dealing with some of those questions and kind of, you know, they have classroom time leading up to their lab time. So, you know, they already kind of have some guidance as to what they’re looking for.”

Although the project has been approved by the airport, it is still awaiting approval from the city.