Backpack Buddies back in action for beginning of new year

TEMPLE, Texas — The Backpack Buddies program is getting ready for the beginning of the school year, and is bagging up donated supplies.

“They’re not going to have to scramble for markers. They’re not going to have to dig around for erasers,” says Program Coordinator Carol Lynch. “They’re not going to wonder, ‘Do I have enough composition notebooks?'”

Churches Touching Lives for Christ has been pursuing this program for many years, adding in community support like Temple Fire & Rescue, to help children and families in need get ready for the new school year.

The organization works with the Temple Independent School District to know how many and which students will need supplies.

“We wanted every student to be able to walk to school with a new backpack, complete set of supplies, just like every other child would on the first day of school. So that was our goal,” Lynch said.

Temple Fire & Rescue has been partnering with Backpack Buddies for the last five years, and is currently collecting supply donations at any of their fire stations.

But for them, it is so much more than just making sure each child has the adequate amount of supplies. It’s about being part of the community and helping those in need.

“I can tell you on a personal level that I’ve had some parents come up that knew we had partnered with the Backpack Buddies program, and that they had received a backpack. And they just wanted to tell us thank you for helping with that and doing that, and just kind of making a difference and helping the children, as well,” Temple Fire PIO Santos Soto said.

To become a donor, you can reach out to Churches Touching Lives for Christ. To drop off donations, you can visit the church at 702 W Avenue G in Temple or visit any of the Temple fire stations.