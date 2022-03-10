KILLEEN, Texas- Dozens gathered around Stewart park today for the vigil of 15 year old Senia Aguilera who passed away Tuesday after getting struck by a train near Killeen high school.

“I miss my baby I want my baby back,” says Rebecca Attaway, Senia’s mother.

The community came together Thursday to pray for the family, and show their support. They wrote messages on balloons saying “I love you Senia,” and wearing t-shirt with her picture on it.

“I appreciate everyone for coming Senia is right here right now with us and she really feels love right now,” says Attaway.

Senia’s friends and family showed their love today by releasing purple, black, and blue balloons.

“Amazing it was sad, I’m hurt you know but seeing all those balloons and everybody who was here you know it made me feel a little bit better knowing how loved she was,” says Attaway.

Her cousin Neveah Gares was able to share some kind words of Senia.

“Senia was the sweetest person she knew how to make the best jokes and give the best hugs.” says Neveah Gares, Senia’s cousin.

The family is grieving the loss of Senia, as they are going through this difficult time they have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral expenses.