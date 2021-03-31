Barefoot Campus Outfitter supporting Baylor in the Final Four

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Men’s Basketball team has made it to the Final Four, and Barefoot Campus Outfitter is making sure fans are dressed for the occasion.

The Bears are headed to their first Final Four appearance since 1950 – making this a 71-year gap.

Barefoot Campus Outfitter is getting the town ready for Saturday’s game with Final Four merchandise.

Store Manager Jalyn Thomas says after the team won last Monday, it was time to execute the plan.

“That following morning, I got a text saying, ‘Final Four shirts are being drop shipped to you! Get ’em out and let’s get ready!,'” Thomas says.

Thomas says they stayed at the store Tuesday night preparing for the sale on Wednesday – knowing it will draw large crowds.

“Everyone is so pumped,” Thomas said. “We are expecting a lot of people to come in around 11 [a.m.] or 12 [p.m.], because that’s when the shirts are supposed to be here. But they got here a little bit early,” Thomas says.

From the time they opened on Wednesday, customers started coming in. Barefoot used their social media platform to spread the word.

Employee Kallie Slayter says she is so excited to see the Bears make it to the Final Four.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the men’s basketball team to win the whole National Championship,” Slayter said. “We are so excited for everyone to come get their shirts to root on the Bears to victory!”

They received a large shipment of the shirts displaying different designs, and Thomas says once they are sold out – that’s it.

“Barefoot is kind of known for repping our Bears really well. So everyone knew it was going to be here. It was just a matter of time,” Thomas said.

No 1. Baylor will take on No 2. Houston this Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

If you plan to cheer on the Bears in person or from home, you can visit Barefoot’s website for merchandise.