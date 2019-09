Investigators are trying to find out what caused a barn to explode and burn in a small Hill County community Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire about 5:15 a.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street in Blum.

Witnesses reported flames over twenty feet high coming from the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Blum, Covington, 2604 Volunteers, and Rio Vista responded.